KMC removes unauthorized structures in Gongabu area (Pictures)

Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has removed unauthorized structures built in the Balaju-Gongabu Bus Park area.

KMC dismantled unauthorized structures along the Mitranagar-Mhepi Devi road section on Monday. According to Metropolitan Police, those structures were built encroaching on pavements.

KMC had also removed unauthorized structures in Koteshwor area on Sunday.

The metropolitan city has been issuing notices to remove unauthorized structures built in commercial buildings and other parts of the city.

