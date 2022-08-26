KMC clears basement of Department of Passports (Pictures)

Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has cleared the basement of Department of Passports (DoP) at Tripureshwor.

A team from KMC reached the DoP office at Tripureshwor on Friday and cleared its parking area.

The DoP had made seating arrangements for service-seekers in its basement meant for parking.

KMC has been focusing on parking management recently. It has already removed unauthorized structures built and rented out for business purposes in parking spaces of malls and business complexes in different parts of the city.

Here are some pictures.