Sea of devotees at Pashupatinath on last Monday of Shrawan (Pictures)

Hindu devotees visited Pashupatinath and other Shiva temples across the country on Monday.

As today is the last Monday of the month of Shrawan, all four doors of the Pashupatinath Temple had been opened to devotees since 3:15 in the morning.

According to Gaurishankar Parajuli of Pashupati Area Development Trust Culture Conservation Division, tens of thousands of devotees visited the temple to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva. Arrangements had been made to ensure the devotees could stand in line and offer prayers without any hassle.

Masks were distributed to devotees at the temple’s main gate in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

There were also large numbers of Bol Bam devotees who had traveled barefoot from Sundarijal to offer holy water to Lord Shiva. According to Rewati Raman Adhikari, spokesperson for the Trust, one of the four doors of the temple was set aside for the Bol Bam devotees.

The month of Shrawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva, with Mondays considered especially auspicious. Many Hindu women observe fast and worship Lord Shiva during this month.

It is believed that visiting Lord Shiva's temples and worshiping him in Shrawan, especially on Mondays, washes away one’s sins and brings peace and prosperity in life.

Along with Pashupatinath, Gokarneshwar Mahadev, Nageshwar, Doleshwar, Santaneshwar and other Shiva temples in the Kathmandu Valley also drew large numbers of devotees.

Here are some pictures of devotees at Pashupatinath on Monday.