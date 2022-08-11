Floods wreak havoc in Kathmandu Valley (Pictures)

Several settlements along the riverbanks in Kathmandu Valley have been inundated by floods following heavy rainfall on Tuesday night.

Floodwaters have entered squatter settlements along the banks of the Manohara River, which flows between Kathmandu and Bhaktapur. The floods have swept away household items, some temporary shelters, and pig and poultry farms located near the river. However, no human casualty has been reported so far.

The office building of Police Division Kandaghari has also been inundated. The ground floor of the building is completely submerged while food items and furniture in the mess have been swept away.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Raju Pandey, spokesperson for Metropolitan Police Range Bhaktapur, said that they are collecting details of the damage caused by the flooding in the squatter settlements along the Manohara riverbanks in wards 1 and 2 of Madhyapur Thimi Municipality.

The floods swept away livestock, food, clothes, and other belongings but no human casualty has been reported so far, DSP Pandey informed.

According to Pandey, police have rescued 500 ducks, 200 pigs and two cows from the pig farm of one Amar Lama at Dibyashwari Planning on the Manohara riverbank and shifted them to a safe location.

He said that 80 houses and temporary shelters were inundated after floodwaters caused erosion and entered the squatter settlements along the Manohara riverbank.

