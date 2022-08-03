Man arrested from a plane before takeoff for Mumbai

Police arrested a man from a Nepal Airlines flight ready for takeoff to Mumbai Wednesday afternoon.

A special team from the Nepal Police headquarters reached the Tribhuvan International Airport as the plane (RA 401) with 141 passengers was preparing for takeoff.

Santosh Kumar Lamichhane of Dhangadi Sub-Metropolitan City 2 of Kailali, who was flying with his wife, was arrested from the plane.

Nepal Police Spokesperson Deputy Superintendent of Police (DIG) Tek Prasad Rai told Setopati that the headquarters deployed the team after the Kailali Police informed that a man accused of theft in India was trying to abscond.

The jeweler has been accused of theft in India. “He had arrived in Dhangadi after the theft in India. Investigation was going on there. What and how much he had stolen will be revealed after investigations,” DIG Rai said.

The police are preparing to send him to Kailali for investigation.