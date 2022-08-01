Four of a family found dead in Kavresthali

Four members of a family have been found dead in Kavresthali of Kathmandu.

According to Krishna Koirala, Superintendent of Police at Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office, a couple and their two children were found dead on Monday morning at Kavresthali in Tarakeshwor Municipality.

Neighbors had broken open the door of their house at around 10:30 on Monday morning when their children did not arrive to go to school until after 10.

According to Keshav Raj Pandey, ward secretary of Tarakeshwor-2, the family had been living in their one-story house after migrating from Gorkha.

The cause of their death has yet to be ascertained.

Different teams of police are currently deployed at the scene.