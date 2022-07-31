5 punished for driving school bus under influence

Five drivers of school buses in the Kathmandu Valley have been found to have been driving under influence.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) with the Kathmandu Valley Traffic Police Office Rajendra Prasad Bhatta said the five drivers have been punished after they were found to be driving school bus under influence Sunday morning.

The office had started the campaign from July 24 to punish and sensitize school bus drivers violating the School Bus Guidelines.

SSP Bhatta said 16 school bus drivers were punished for violating traffic rules Sunday morning and five of them were found to be driving under influence. He said the campaign will be continued.