Six die, 17 injured in Palpa bus accident

Six people died and 17 others were injured after a bus met with an accident in Palpa district on Sunday evening.

According to Lumbini Province Traffic Police Office, Butwal, the bus with registration number Lu 1 Kha 5952 fell 150 meters down the road at Laghuwa of Palpa while on its way from Gulmi to Butwal.

Ward chair of Ribdikot Rural Municipality-2 Om Prasad Pokharel, who is present at the accident site, said that six bodies have been recovered so far.

Pokharel said that they have rescued 17 injured and sent them to Tansen for treatment. He added that rescue work is continuing.

According to Pokharel, the number of casualties is likely to increase.

It is still not clear what caused the accident.