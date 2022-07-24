3 killed, over 12 injured as tree falls on bus and scooter in Bhaktapur

Three persons have been killed when a roadside tree fell on a passenger bus and scooter at Sallaghari of Bhaktapur Municipality 1 Sunday.

The secretariat of Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand citing Chief District Officer (CDO) of Bhaktapur Rudra Devi Sharma confirmed that three persons have been killed and more than a dozen others injured when the tree crushed the bus (Ba 2 Kha 3584) and the scooter (Ba 61 Pa 3978).

The injured persons have been taken to Iwamura Hospital and Bhaktapur International Hospital for treatment.

One of the victims have been identified as Bishesh Kharbuja while other two have yet to be identified, according to CDO Sharma.

The Nepal Army and police personnel are working to remove the fallen tree and clear the road for vehicular movement.