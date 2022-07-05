Death toll in Ramechhap bus accident up to 13; 12 victims identified

The death toll in the Ramechhap bus accident Tuesday morning has risen to 13.

Nine persons died on the spot when a passenger bus (Ba 3 Kha 8396) coming to Kathmandu from Ramechhap veered off the road and plunged around 40 kilometers down at Lubhughat of Khanda Devi Rural Municipality 1 at around 10 in the morning.

The remaining four breathed their last while undergoing treatment in Dhulikhel. Twenty-four persons were taken to Dhulikhel for treatment after the accident and four of them succumbed to the injuries.

Twelve of the 13 victims have been identified, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) with Ramechhap Police Raj Kumar Thing.

The police have taken driver of the ill-fated bus Prem Bahadur Ghatani of Dolakha in custody. The driver has attributed the accident to brake failure during interrogation. The police are conducting further investigation on the accident.