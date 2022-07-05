9 killed in bus accident in Ramechhap

Nine persons have been killed in a bus accident in Ramechhap Tuesday morning.

All nine persons died on the spot when a passenger bus (Ba 3 Kha 8396) coming to Kathmandu from Ramechhap veered off the road and plunged around 40 kilometers down at Lubhughat of Khanda Devi Rural Municipality 1 at around 10 in the morning, according to the police.

“The victims include four women and five men who have yet to be identified,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) with Ramechhap Police Raj Kumar Thing told Setopati.

Twenty-two persons have been injured while six goats have also been killed in the accident. Most of the injured persons have been sent to Dhulikhel for treatment while preparations are on to bring four of them to Kathmandu on a chopper.