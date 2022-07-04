KU announces joint Master's degree program with IIT Madras

The Kathmandu University (KU) has announced collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) for a Jointly Awarded International Master's Program in Energy Systems.

This program is based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the KU and the IITM in presence of Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during the latter’s Nepal visit in May, according to a press release issued by the KU.

The School of Engineering of KU situated at Dhulikhel and the IITM signed the MOU on May 16, 2022 in Lumbini in presence of the two PMs as renewal of the previous MOU signed on July 20, 1998.

The program will integrate expertise from both institutions in the departments of aeronautical, applied mechanics, chemical, civil, electrical, mechanical, environmental, metallurgical, and materials engineering, and ocean engineering, along with the departments of chemistry, physics, humanities, and social sciences, to enable a grasp of the multidimensional aspect of energy, technology, and society, according to the statement.

“The two-year program in M-Tech in energy systems, aims to provide students with the basic skill sets that spread across the multiple domains of energy, as its core content,” Associate Professor of KU Biraj Singh Thapa said. “The transcript will have logos and a seal from both the institutions. This is happening for the first time at KU. We are pretty excited to see how it goes ahead.”

The session is set to start on July 25, 2022. The first and second semesters are to be held at the KU with joint teaching by the IITM based on hybrid mode followed by course and laboratory works at the IITM in the further semesters.