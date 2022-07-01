No city for street vendors (Video)

A short video clip that shows police manhandling street vendors selling corn at Baluwatar in Kathmandu Friday morning has been doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, taken by journalist Shristi Kafle, an elderly man and a woman can be seen pleading with the city police to not take their corn away. However, the police forcibly confiscate their corn before driving away.

Kathmandu Metropolitan City had earlier said that street vendors will be allowed to operate only after 6 pm.

It had warned that the merchandise of street vendors will be confiscated if they are found doing business before that time.