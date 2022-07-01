NEA sells electricity worth Rs 1.72B to India in June

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has sold electricity worth Rs 1.72 billion to India in the month of June.

The NEA had started selling surplus electricity to the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on June 2. It first started exporting electricity from the 24-MW Trishuli and 15-MW Devighat hydropower projects. It then started to export 364 MW from June 10 at competitive rates.

The NEA sold 177,191,000 units of electricity in the month of June at an average rate of Rs 9.67 per unit earning Rs 1.72 billion after all charges, according to the NEA.

The electricity is sold in the IEX in 96 blocks of 15 minutes each every day. The NEA got the highest rate of Rs 15.31 per unit on June 15 and the lowest rate of Rs 4.92 on June 21.

On April 6, India granted approval to NEA to sell 325 MW of electricity to the Indian market. NEA has received approval to sell 140 MW of electricity from the NEA-owned 144MW Kaligandaki A, 68 MW from the 70MW Middle Marsyangdi, 67 MW from the 69MW Marsyangdi, 51 MW from the 52.4MW Likhu-4 hydropower project.