Public transportation fare hiked after rise in fuel price

The Department of Transport Management has raised fare for public transportation following the rise in fuel price.

The department has raised fare for inter-provincial passenger vehicles and freight trucks by 5.3-7.7 percent as per the automatic system for fare review.

Fare for inter-provincial passenger vehicles has been hiked by 5.3 percent, freight trucks in hilly areas by 6.94 percent and freight trucks in the plains by 7.7 percent.

Fare for local routes, however, will remain unchanged, according to the department.

The Nepal Oil Corporation raised price of petrol by Rs 21 per liter and diesel/kerosene oil by Rs 27 per liter effective from Sunday midnight.