Four arrested on charge of raping 12-year-old girl in Okhaldhunga

Police have arrested four people on the charge of raping a 12-year-old girl studying in eighth grade in Okhaldhunga.

According to Inspector Devendra Das at District Police Office Okhaldhunga, the arrested are 76-year-old Phadindra Prasad Dahal, 40-year-old Purna Prasad Phuyal, 32-year-old Dambar Bahadur Bhujel and 31-year-old Kewal Bhujel of Siddhicharan-3. Three of them were arrested on Monday while Dahal was arrested on Tuesday.

“We have taken the accused into custody after receiving a complaint that they had raped the minor girl with various promises and threats,” said Inspector Das. “It has come to light that they had sexually abused her on different occasions over the past one month. Further investigation into the incident is ongoing.”

According to the police, the girl had shared her ordeal with her family after being sexually abused by the four accused at different times over the past month. They were arrested after the girl’s family filed a complaint with the police.