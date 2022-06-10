Dropped by fate while going to pick up wife

Two people died when the road collapsed at Sankhar along the Muglin-Anbukhaireni road section on Friday morning.

One of the deceased is 35-year-old Keshav Ghimire of Chhoprak in Siranchowk-5, Gorkha, while the other is yet to be identified.

Ghimire ran an electronics shop in Anbukhaireni. He had left for Muglin on his motorcycle before dawn on Friday to pick up his wife, who was stuck in a traffic jam. However, he was buried along with his motorcycle in the landslide at Sankhar before he could reach Muglin.

Security personnel recovered his body from the Marsyangdi River bank on Friday morning.

His motorcycle, bearing registration number Ga 1 Pa 2953, is still missing.

According to police, the road caved in at around 4:50 am.

Ghimire’s neighbors in Anbukhaireni said that his wife had gone to her parents’ home in Chitwan. She had called her husband after she got stuck in a traffic jam on her way back to Anbukhaireni.

Superintendent of Police Rajendra Babu Regmi at District Police Office, Tanahun told Setopati that Ghimire’s wife has already come into contact.

“His wife has already come into contact. It is understood that Keshav was buried in the road collapse while he was on his way to Muglin to pick her up,” said SP Regmi. “We have not been able to ask her much, she is not in a state to answer.”

Ghimire’s body has been kept in Damauli Hospital for postmortem.

A car with registration number Ba 10 Cha 4679 was also buried in the incident. Police said they have recovered a silver-colored car bumper but the car is still missing.

Similarly, another motorcycle (Ba 33 Pa 1081) buried by the landslide is yet to be found. However, the motorcycle rider is safe, said Deputy Superintendent of Police at District Police Office Tanahun Yuvaraj Khadka.

One-way traffic has resumed on the Muglin-Anbukhaireni road section since Friday afternoon after making way with the help of a dozer for small vehicles to pass through. It will take some time before large vehicles can ply the road, said the police.