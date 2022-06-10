Nepal starts selling 364 MW electricity to India from today

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has started selling 364 MW of electricity to India from Friday.

India had recently agreed to import up to 364 MW generated from six hydropower projects in Nepal. The NEA has started to sell at the full (permitted) capacity from Friday. It had started exporting surplus electricity to the Indian market at competitive rate from June 2.

India had given permission for import of electricity from Nepal after Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba discussed the issue with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during Deuba’s India visit in April.

NEA has received approval to sell 140 MW of electricity from the NEA-owned 144MW Kaligandaki A, 68 MW from the 70MW Middle Marsyangdi, 67 MW from the 69MW Marsyangdi, 51 MW from the 52.4MW Likhu-4 hydropower project. The electricity generated by Likhu-4 is being sold in India from Friday.

Nepal has surplus electricity during the rainy season as projects operate at full capacity due to rise in water level in the rivers. The surplus electricity is exported to India through the 400 kV Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur transmission line.