Rs 50,000 for girls who marry only after 20 and completing 12th grade in Chandranagar

Chandranagar Rural Municipality of Sarlahi has decided to honor girls who marry only after completing the 12th grade and 20 years in age with Rs 50,000.

Newly elected Chairman Raj Kumar Mahato, who worked for the Nepal office of the World Health Organization before contesting the recent local election, says he has taken the decision to stop child marriage and inspire daughters to study.

"Prevalence of child marriage is around 60-70 percent here. The trend of eloping is frightening. Girls marrying at 14-15 years stops them from completing their study on one hand while getting pregnant at a young age also creates health problems," Mahato explained. "I won't say that the decision of providing Rs 50,000 will resolve all the problems. But this can inspire to study and marry only after 20."

He pointed that a generation of girls marrying only after completing teh 12th grade and 20 years will bear fruits even in the next generation with the educated mothers inspiring their children in turn to study and marry later. "This can provide a long-term solution. The rural municipality will also not face too big a financial burden if we calculate."