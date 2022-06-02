Bodies of Tara Air crash victims handed over to families (Pictures)

The bodies of the people killed in the Tara Air Twin Otter plane crash on Sunday have been handed over to their families.

The air crash victims’ bodies were returned to their families and relatives after identification. The bodies were handed over after conducting postmortem on them at TU Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj.

Seven of those killed in the plane crash are from the Tamang community. Their bodies have been taken to Swayambhu for last rites.

The Twin Otter crashed into a mountainside at Sanusare in Thasang Rural Municipality-2, Mustang on Sunday, killing everyone on board.

The plane flown by Captain Prabhakar Ghimire was carrying 22 persons including three crew members and 19 passengers. The passengers included 13 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans.

It was flying at an altitude of 12,825 feet when it lost contact at 10:07 am on Sunday, according to Flightradar data.

Bad weather conditions and failing light hampered aerial and ground search efforts by Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel.

The plane was found only on Monday morning after a yarsagumba (caterpillar fungus) collector located the plane’s wreckage and informed the local authorities.

The bodies of the crash victims were then flown by helicopter to Kathmandu via Kovang, Mustang and Pokhara.