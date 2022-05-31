Melamchi will stop water supply during monsoon season

The Melamchi Water Supply Project will not release drinking water until the end of upcoming monsoon season.

Preparations are on to stop supplying water during the rainy season as water in the Melamchi river has started to become murky and flood can also damage the tunnel.

“We are preparing to stop bringing Melamchi water throughout the monsoon season. We will inform so issuing an official notice,” Information Officer with the project Rajendra Prasad Panta said. “Water in the Melamchi river has started to become murky. We are stopping bringing water also to ensure that there is no damage to the tunnel.”

He revealed that 170 million liters of water was being brought to the Kathmandu Valley daily from the project and added that water will again be released after the monsoon season.

There will be difficulty in managing water demand in lack of Melamchi water. The Kathmandu Upatyaka Khanepani Limited has confirmed that it has been informally informed about stopping supply of Melamchi water during the monsoon season.

The Mahakalchaur branch of KUKL has stated that Melamchi water has stopped and the office has even changed schedule for water distribution effective from Tuesday.

Distribution of Melamchi water was first started in April 2021.