14 bodies recovered from Tara Air crash site

Fourteen bodies have been recovered from the crash site of the Tara Air Twin Otter plane.

“Our rescue team has recovered 14 bodies until now. Twelve of them were scattered while two were stuck. Search for other passengers is on,” Spokesperson with the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) Dev Chandra Lal Karna told Setopati.

The bodies will first be taken to Kovang on choppers after determining the state of passengers, collection of the unburnt materials scattered on the site and recording the details at the site, according to him.

The missing plane was found at Sanosware in Thasang-2 of Mustang Monday morning.

The plane flown by Captain Prabhakar Ghimire was carrying 22 persons including three crew members and 19 passengers. The passengers included 13 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans.

It was flying at an altitude of 12,825 feet when it lost contact at 10:07 in the morning, according to Flightradar data.