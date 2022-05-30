Crash site of Tara Air plane located

The crash site of the missing Tara Air Twin Otter plane, that went out of contact around 10 am Sunday while flying to Jomsom from Pokhara, has been located Monday morning.

NA Spokesperson Brigadier General Narayan Silwal confirmed about physical location of the crash site. But he has yet to reveal the location.

"Search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site. Details will be followed," Silwal tweeted Monday morning.

Search for the missing plane resumed earlier Monday morning after it was stopped Sunday night due to darkness.

The plane flown by Captain Prabhakar Ghimire was carrying 22 persons including three crew members and 19 passengers. The passengers included 13 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans.

It was flying at an altitude of 12,825 feet when it lost contact at 10:07 in the morning, according to Flightradar data.