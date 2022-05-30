Search for missing Tara Air plane resumes Monday morning

Search for the missing Tara Air Twin Otter plane, that went out of contact around 10 am Sunday while flying to Jomsom from Pokhara, has resumed Monday morning.

Chief of Mustang Police Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ram Kumar Dani told Setopati that security persons from the Nepal Army (NA), the Armed Polcie Force (APF) and the Nepal Police have been mobilized from five in the morning.

The search was stopped Sunday night due to darkness.

"It has been difficult to continue aerial search due to bad weather. It is cloudy now. The weather may clear later," DSP Dani added.

He stated that search and rescue efforts will be concentrated on the Dhaulagiri mountain range near Kowang. "Search is on at the possible spots with help of satellite images."

The plane flown by Captain Prabhakar Ghimire was carrying 22 persons including three crew members and 19 passengers. The passengers included 13 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans.

It was flying at an altitude of 12,825 feet when it lost contact at 10:07 in the morning, according to Flightradar data.