Tara Air plane going to Jomsom from Pokhara out of contact

A Tara Air Twin Otter plane going to Jomsom from Pokhara has gone out of contact.

"The plane was scheduled to land at the Jomsom Airport at 10:15 in the morning. We have received information that it has gone out of contact after entering Mustang district," Chief of Mustang Police Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ram Kumar Dani told Setopati. "We are looking for the plane."

The plane was caryying 19 persons including the crew members and passengers. Details are awaited.