Another teacher of St Lawrence College arrested on charge of sexually harassing students

Another teacher of St Lawrence College in Chabahil has been arrested on charge of sexually harassing his students.

College coordinator Janardan Adhikari was arrested earlier on Tuesday after three students registered complaint against him. Another teacher Rajan Kumar Paudel has also been arrested after three girls from the 11th grade lodged complaint against him, according to the Gaushala Police Circle. Two more girls have also accused him of sexual harassment but have yet to lodge a formal complaint.

The teachers allegedly solicited sex from the students and threatened them of expulsion if they complained to anyone.

The students had already informed the college administration about the incidents. The students took to the streets after the administration tried to engineer a internal compromise.