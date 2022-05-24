St Lawrence College teacher arrested on charge of sexually harassing students

A teacher of St Lawrence College in Chabahil has been arrested on charge of sexually harassing his students.

College coordinator Janardan Adhikari has been arrested after three students registered complaint against him, according to the Gaushala Police Circle.

The incident came to the fore on Tuesday after the students confided with their guardians about the harassment for the past one month.

A student claimed that the teacher solicited sex from the students and threatened them of expulsion if they complained to anyone. “He would chide them for walking with their friends. He had also apparently promised to waive tuition fee, bus fare and other fees in return for keeping silent,” the student added.

Other students have also accused the teacher of sexual abuse.