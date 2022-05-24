Grande ordered to pay Rs 3.5M in reparations over negligence in treatment of Rihan

The Patan High Court has ordered Grande International Hospital to pay Sanjeev Neupane and Ekta Ghimire Rs 3.50 million in reparations finding the hospital negligent in treatment of their son.

A joint bench of Judges Subash Paudel and Hari Prasad Paudel has ordered so hearing the case filed against the hospital by the parents accusing the hospital of negligence in treatment of their kid.

The parents earlier had moved the Nepal Medical Council (NMC) demanding that the doctors involved in treatment of their kid be punished. The NMC decided to seek explanation from the hospital and doctors, and then found the hospital and doctors to have been careless in treatment but did not order reparations.

The couple then moved the Patan High Court against that decision demanding reparations pointing that the hospital was careless in treatment.

“A verdict for making the hospital pay Rs 3.50 million in reparations has been issued pointing that the NMC’s decision to not compensate the victims even when negligence of the defendants has already been proven seems incongruous,” their lawyer Dikshya Kandel told Setopati.

Rihan was born to Ekata Ghimire and Sanjeev Neupane through cesarean section on June 26, 2018, at Grande in Dhapasi. Rihan was born slightly early at 36 weeks and was admitted at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the hospital just half an hour after his birth. He was later put on ventilator.

The baby suffered Klebsiella infection, a bacterial infection that generally happens in hospitals, while on ventilator. Surgery on his head was done up to five times as the kid’s health deteriorated from there.

The parents were told that the kid was incurable only after the boy was treated for 10 months at the hospital.

The parents then moved the NMC accusing the doctors and hospital of gross negligence. The NMC ruled that the doctors and hospital were careless in treatment but did not order any reparations. The couple then moved the court.

Rihan’s father told Setopati that the verdict is positive. Rihan will complete four years this June and his health has yet to improve.

“What we suffered and are suffering cannot be undone. We have fought to ensure that other kids do not suffer the fate of Rihan,” Neupane said.