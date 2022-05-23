59-year-old man arrested on charge of raping minor

Police have arrested a 59-year-old man on the charge of raping a 12-year-old girl from Tilottama Municipality on Sunday.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Thag Bahadur KC at Area Police Office, Butwal, Rukanath Dhakal of Butwal-11 was arrested from the scene on the Tinau river bank near the stadium at Devinagar, Butwal-11 on Sunday evening.

Dhakal had taken the girl near the stadium and raped her there after luring her with the promise of giving her sweets.

Locals had informed the police after they heard the girl’s screams.

KC said that they have already started further investigation into the case after the court extended Dhakal’s judicial custody.

According to KC, Dhakal has confessed to raping the girl on multiple occasions using the same ploy of promising her sweets.

The girl has been sent home with her parents after preliminary treatment at the Lumbini Provincial Hospital, said KC.