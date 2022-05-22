Girl found in semiconscious state in Okhaldhunga brought to Kathmandu

An 18-year-old girl who was found in a semiconscious state in Okhaldhunga district Sunday morning has been brought to Kathmandu for further treatment.

The girl had gone to sleep with her family on Saturday night but was not found at home at around 4 am Sunday.

Her family and neighbors had then started searching for her and eventually found her lying in a semiconscious state by the roadside nearly 1.5 km away from her home at Manebhanjyang Rural Municipality-5.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police at the District Police Office Shukadev Khanal, the girl has been flown by helicopter to Kathmandu and is receiving treatment at the Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj.

She has sustained injury to her head.

It is suspected that she could have been raped. However, the police said that they cannot say anything until the medical report comes out.

Meanwhile, the police have apprehended a suspect and are carrying out further investigation into the incident.