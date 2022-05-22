Father, son murdered 3 days before wedding

An elderly man and his son have been found murdered in Siraha on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the deceased are 60-year-old Chandeshwor Pal and his 20-year-old son Santa Kumar.

The two were murdered at around 3 am Sunday in their home at Mahanaur in Arnama Rural Municipality-1.

Their bodies were found inside their home, said Deputy Superintendent of Police at the District Police Office Subash Budhathoki.

According to DSP Budhathoki, Santa Kumar’s wedding had been fixed for May 25.

He said the two were killed using sharp weapons.

The police have started investigation into the incident.