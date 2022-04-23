Four children killed in fire in Jumla

Four children of a family have been killed after a fire broke out in a house at Sarkiwada, Kudari of Tila Rural Municipality 3 in Jumla Friday night.

Man Singh Sarki's two daughters, one son and his sister's daughter died in the fire, according to Jumla Police. The victims include Man Singh's daughters—Anu, 11, and Darshana, 3—son Dipesh, 1, and niece Tirsana Sarki, 14.

Chief of Jumla Police DSP Narendra Chand said the fire may have started out at around 11:15 Friday night and the police were informed around half an hour later.

The fire has been taken under control now and the three-story tin-roofed house has been completely destroyed in the fire.

Man Singh, his wife Faguni and sister Runchakali Sarki have been taken to the Karnali Academy of Health Sciences for treatment and their health is normal now. They had fainted after the fire. "We have been told that they (the adults) were out. The kids are understood to have died after fire broke out at that time," Chand said.