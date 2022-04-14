Public transportation fare hiked from today

Fare for public transportation including taxis has been raised in Bagmati province including the Kathmandu Valley effective from Thursday.

The provincial Transport Ministry has hiked taxi and public transportation fare effective from Thursday.

Public transportation fare has been raised by Rs 2 for up to 10 kilometers and Rs 3 for more than 10 kilometers. The new fare for up to five kilometers is Rs 20, 10 kilometers is Rs 25, 15 kilometers is Rs 30, 20 kilometers is Rs 33 and more than 20 kilometers is Rs 38.

Taxi fare similarly has been raised to Rs 10 per 200 meters or Rs 50 per kilometer while waiting charge is Rs 1.20. Waiting has been limited to a maximum of 30 minutes.

The ministry has also stated that fare within the province will again be adjusted accordingly if the price of fuel were to rise or fall by more than five percent from the rate on which the latest fare adjustment has been announced.