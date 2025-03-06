RPP holds motorcycle rally from Baber Mahal to Narayanhiti (Pictures)

The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) organized a motorcycle rally from Baber Mahal to Narayanhiti in Kathmandu on Wednesday afternoon.

RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden, Vice-chairman Buddhiman Tamang, General Secretary Kunti Shahi, Spokesperson Gyanendra Shahi, along with other leaders and party workers, participated in the rally.

RPP leaders and workers taking part in the rally carried the national flag and pictures of former king Gyanendra and former queen Komal Shah.

RPP has been advocating for a change in the system.