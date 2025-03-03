RSP leader Mohan Jung Thapa detained by US immigration authorities

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) central member Mohan Jung Thapa has been detained by U.S. immigration authorities.

Thapa was taken into custody by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials in Philadelphia while traveling from Nepal to the United States. The specific reasons for his detention have not been disclosed in detail. However, the ICE website contains information about his detention.

Thapa is considered close to RSP President Rabi Lamichhane. When the then-RSP lawmaker Dhaka Kumar Shrestha faced action over a financial dealing in 2023, Thapa was also suspended. However, his suspension was later lifted.

Manish Jha, joint spokesperson for RSP, said that they have received information about Thapa’s detention by immigration authorities.

A RSP leader also said they have received information that Thapa is in the custody of U.S. immigration authorities.

“Mohan Thapaji had earlier submitted a request to step aside from his responsibilities as a central committee member until he resolved some personal legal matters,” Jha said.

According to sources, Thapa had previously faced human trafficking charges in the United States and had even been imprisoned in connection with the case.

Immigration law experts say he may have been arrested over involvement in a serious crime this time as well.