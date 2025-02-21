RPP holds protest rally in Pokhara (Pictures)

The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) held a protest rally in Pokhara, Kaski, on Friday.

Mohan Shrestha, spokesperson for the RPP, said that a large awareness rally was organized at Chipledhunga in Pokhara to expose malpractices and create public opinion in favor of the party's agenda.

RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden, Senior Vice-president Rabindra Mishra, General Secretary Dhawal Shumsher Rana, and other leaders participated in the rally.

The party is scheduled to hold similar rallies in Lumbini province on March 1, Sudur Paschim province on March 2, Madhes province on March 5, Bagmati province on March 9, and Karnali province on March 11.