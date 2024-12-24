DP Aryal named acting president of RSP

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Vice-president Dol Prasad Aryal has been made the party's acting president.

A meeting of the RSP secretariat held on Monday assigned the responsibility of acting president to Aryal.

“The secretariat meeting has decided to pick Vice-president Aryal as acting president,” RSP’s acting spokesperson Manish Jha said. “The secretariat meeting picked Aryal as acting president on the recommendation of President Lamichhane.”

The District Government Attorney’s Office, Kaski, filed a case against Lamichhane at the Kaski District Court on Sunday charging him with four offenses including cooperative fraud, organized crime, and money laundering.

Lamichhane is in police custody on the same charges since October 18.

RSP had not named an acting president while Lamichhane was in custody. But Aryal had been presiding over central committee meetings.