Rabi Lamichhane to remain in judicial custody for four more days

The Kaski District Court has granted judicial custody of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane arrested in connection with the embezzlement of savings at Suryadarshan Savings and Credit Cooperative in Kaski for four more days.

The bench of Judge Him Lal Belbase on Tuesday has granted judicial custody of Lamichhane who is being tried for embezzlement of cooperative savings, organized crime, and money laundering for four more days, according to Registrar at the court Rajan Khanal.

Lamichhane was arrested from the party office in Kathmandu on October 18 and taken to Pokhara the same day.

The District Government Attorney Office, Kaski is preparing to file the case after receiving report from the Kaski Police.

The Kaski Police submitted a report with recommendation to prosecute 51 people including Lamichhane.

The police also recommended prosecution of former deputy inspector general of police Chhabi Lal Joshi, Ram Prasad Khanal, and Lila Pachhai for embezzlement of cooperative savings, organized crime, and money laundering.

Some of the defendants have been released on bail or are in prison, while most are absconding.

DSP Sharma said that the police have sought around Rs 1.51 billion in claims from the defendants.

The police investigated the defendants based on a supplementary complaint filed on February 5.

Former DIG Joshi was arrested on September 22, and Pachhai on September 25.

Investigations are also ongoing against all four of them in Chitwan, Rupandehi, Parsa, and Kathmandu.

They are being investigated for embezzlement of savings of Sahara Cooperative in Chitwan, Supreme Cooperative in Rupandehi, Sano Paila Cooperative in Parsa, and Swarna Laxmi Cooperative in Kathmandu.

Police investigations have shown that loans were given to Gorkha Media Pvt. Ltd. and Nature Herbs, among others, from these cooperatives and that the funds were embezzled.

The parliamentary special inquiry committee on cooperative fraud had recommended investigating various individuals including Lamichhane. The committee had submitted its report to the House of Representatives on September 16.

Police opened an investigation into the matter after the Cabinet decided to implement the committee’s report.