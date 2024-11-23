General public suffers as UML holds rally at Durbar Marg (Pictures)

The general public had to suffer as the ruling CPN-UML organized a rally at Durbar Marg, Kathmandu, shutting off one of the major thoroughfares of the capital on Friday.

The rally led to increased traffic jam as public vehicles were diverted at several places. Meanwhile, a large number of people gathered in the Sundhara area as they waited for public transportation.

People complained that they had to suffer as they could not get public transportation on time due to the traffic jam.

There was heavy traffic jam at New Road, Shahid Gate, Sundhara, Jamal, Bhrikuti Mandap, Bhadrakali, Tripureshwar, Singha Durbar, Maitighar and other places of Kathmandu.