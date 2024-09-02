Four ministers from UML take oath in Gandaki

Four newly-appointed ministers from CPN-UML in the Gandaki province government were sworn in Monday.

Province Chief Dilli Raj Bhatta administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly-appointed ministers.

Chief Minister Surendra Raj Pandey had appointed Padma GC, Mitra Lal Basyal, Krishna Pathak, and Prakash KC of UML as ministers earlier in the day.

UML parliamentary party leader in Gandaki Khagaraj Adhikari had given their names to Chief Minister Pandey.

GC has been appointed as minister for agriculture, land management and cooperatives, Basyal as minister for industry and tourism, and Pathak as minister for health. KC will head the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport Management.

Nepali Congress lawmaker Takaraj Gurung has been continued as minister for economic affairs, while Bindu Kumar Thapa has been made Minister for Social Development, Youth and Sports.

Independent lawmaker from Manang Rajeev Gurung will head the Ministry of Forests and Environment, while Phanindra Devkota of Nepal Samajwadi Party has been made Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Water Supply.