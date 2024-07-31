President Paudel appoints three new province chiefs

President Ram Chandra Paudel has removed three province chiefs from office on the Cabinet’s recommendation.

Yadav Chandra Sharma, Amik Sherchan and Tilak Pariyar were removed as province chiefs of Bagmati, Lumbini and Karnali, respectively, on Wednesday.

The Cabinet meeting held on Monday had recommended to the president to relieve them of their responsibilities.

President Paudel appointed new province chiefs in the three provinces on Wednesday itself.

Spokesperson for the President’s Office Shailaja Regmi Bhattarai said that President Paudel appointed Deepak Prakash Devkota, Krishna Bahadur Gharti Magar and Yagya Raj Joshi as province chiefs in Bagmati, Lumbini and Karnali, respectively, on the Cabinet’s recommendation.

Devkota is from Kailali, Gharti Magar is from Rolpa and Joshi is from Bajhang.

President Paudel appointed the province chiefs on the Cabinet’s recommendation according to Article 163 (2) of the Constitution.

Nepali Congress and CPN-UML had decided to replace the province chiefs of the three provinces after the KP Sharma Oli-led federal government was formed as per the agreement between the two parties on July 1.