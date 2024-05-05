Japan's Foreign Minister Kamikawa at Basantapur (Pictures)

Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Kamikawa Yoko visited the Basantapur Durbar Square of Kathmandu on Sunday afternoon.

She visited the Kaal Bhairav Temple, the Kumari Ghar and other heritage sites during her tour of the area.

Kamikawa arrived in Kathmandu on an official visit to Nepal on Sunday morning at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha.

She is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on President Ram Chandra Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal during her stay in Kathmandu.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kamikawa will hold talks with her Nepali counterpart Shrestha on various issues of bilateral interest and concern.

This is Kamikawa’s first visit to Nepal after she was appointed Japan’s foreign minister.

She will fly to Japan on Sunday evening.