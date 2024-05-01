International Workers' Day marked in Kathmandu (Pictures)

The 135th International Workers’ Day, also known as May Day, is being celebrated around the world on Wednesday.

The Nepal government has also declared a public holiday to mark International Workers’ Day.

The Joint Trade Union Coordination Committee organized a special event at Bhrikuti Mandap of Kathmandu on the occasion.

The event featured performances by various cultural groups.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, ministers, and leaders of various political parties also attended the event held at Bhrikuti Mandap.

Members of different workers’ and trade unions held a march from New Road to Bhrikuti Mandap via Ratna Park earlier.

Here are some photos of the event.