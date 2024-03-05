Three ministers sworn in from new ruling coalition (Pictures)

Three new ministers have been sworn in from the new ruling coalition formed on Monday.

Padam Giri from CPN-UML, Hit Bahadur Tamang from CPN (Maoist Center), and Dol Prasad Aryal from Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) have been administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Chandra Paudel in presence of Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal Monday afternoon.

They have been sworn in as ministers without any portfolios as the coalition partners have yet to finalize sharing of ministries.