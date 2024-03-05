Govt registers civil service bill proposing to extend retirement age

The government has registered a bill on federal civil service in the House of Representatives that proposes raising the retirement age of civil servants to 60 years.

The current retirement age of civil servants is 58 years. If the bill is passed by Parliament, civil servants will get retirement at 58 years for a year after the new act comes into effect.

The bill also proposes that the chief administrative officers of local levels and provincial ministries be sent by the center for 10 years after the act comes into force.

According to another provision in the bill, adjusted civil servants will be under the provincial civil service concerned while the post of chief secretary of provincial governments will be under the federal civil service.

The bill prohibits civil servants from becoming members of political parties or their sister organizations or professional organizations affiliated to political parties, or from engaging in political activities.

It also bars civil servants from criticizing the government’s policies, writing articles or providing information to media.

Similarly, the bill prohibits civil servants from staging demonstrations or strikes.