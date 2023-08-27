UML's Pokharel, Sah file candidacy for election of House committee chairs (Pictures)

Lawmakers have started filing candidacies for the election of chairs of thematic committees under the House of Representatives.

The election is scheduled to take place on Monday.

UML lawmakers Rishikesh Pokharel and Kiran Kumar Sah have filed candidacy for the chair of Public Accounts Committee and Women and Social Affairs Committee, respectively.

Pokharel was elected to the HoR from Morang-2 while Sah was elected from Rautahat.

The parliamentary committees will be getting their chairs nine months after the HoR election.

Here are some pictures of the nomination-filing process on Sunday.