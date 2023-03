Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav has been sworn in as vice-president.

President Ram Chandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Yadav amid a swearing-in ceremony organized at the Sheetal Niwas on Monday morning.

Outgoing vice-president Nanda Kishor Pun, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and other high-ranking officials attended the ceremony.

See some pictures.