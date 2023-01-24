Red muffler and blue sari trend in Parliament (Pictures)

Lawmakers have lately been seen dressed in similar attires and colors in House of Representatives (HoR) meetings.

During his swearing-in ceremony on December 26, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal wore daura suruwal for the first time.

He even clarified about it during his speech in Parliament the next day. “I was never against daura suruwal and coat,” he said. “I did not see display of revolutionism bringing good results in elections. Those who wear it [daura suruwal] have won. Those who don’t have lost.”

The House erupted in laughter following his remarks.

Newly-elected HoR members took the oath of office and secrecy in their traditional attires, showcasing Nepal’s ethnic diversity. CPN-UML, however, had asked its male lawmakers to wear daura suruwal and female lawmakers to wear sari.

UML Chairman Oli and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Dahal were both seen wearing red mufflers during the lawmakers’ swearing-in ceremony in Parliament. Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chairman Rajendra Lingden sported a red sweater.

Sharing a light moment with leaders after the ceremony, National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Timilsina even joked about how he saw red all around him.

Female lawmakers from UML have lately been wearing blue sari to Parliament. UML Chairman Oli and his wife Radhika Shakya had gifted blue saris to newly-elected female lawmakers from the party on December 22. Shakya had invited the lawmakers to their residence after the swearing-in ceremony and gifted them blue saris.

The female lawmakers wore the blue saris during the first House meeting on January 9 and also during PM Dahal’s floor test a day later.

When the House meeting on January 10 was postponed from 11 AM to 1 PM, some female lawmakers took the opportunity to discuss saris too. Nepali Congress lawmakers Arju Rana Deuba and Manju Khand inquired with female lawmakers from UML about their saris. UML lawmaker Sarita Bhusal told them that they had received the saris as gifts.

Red muffler seems to be another favorite with lawmakers these days, with most male and some female lawmakers seen wearing red mufflers in House meetings.

See pictures.