We're going to Sheetal Niwas to make Dahal PM with support of 166 lawmakers: Pokharel

CPN-UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel has said that leaders are going to the Sheetal Niwas to make CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal the next prime minister (PM) with support of parties including UML.

A meeting of UML, Maoist Center, Rastriya Swatantra Party, RPP, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party at the residence of UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli in Balkot on Sunday decided to make Dahal the next PM.

“We are going to the Sheetal Niwas to stake claim to make Dahal PM with support of 166 lawmakers,” Pokharel said.

UML has 78 seats, Maoist Center 32, Rastriya Swatantra Party 20, RPP 14, JSP 12, Janamat Party six and Nagarik Unmukti Party four.

UML Vice-chair Bishnu Paudel, meanwhile, has said that there has been no agreement about Dahal taking turns with Oli for PM.