Lawmakers sworn in (Pictures)

Newly-elected House of Representatives (HoR) members have taken oath of office and secrecy on Thursday.

Rastriya Prajatantra Party’s Pashupati Shumsher JB Rana, the seniormost lawmaker in the House, administered oath to the lawmakers.

The HoR has 275 members, but 17 lawmakers did not attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Twenty-five lawmakers took the oath in 14 different languages, while the rest took the oath in Nepali.

Nepali Congress is the largest party in the HoR with 89 lawmakers, while CPN-UML has 78 and CPN (Maoist Center) has 32 lawmakers.

Rastriya Swatantra Party has 20 lawmakers, RPP has 14, Janata Samajwadi Party has 12 and CPN (Unified Socialist) has 10 lawmakers in the House.

Janamat Party has six lawmakers, Nagarik Unmukti Party has three, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party has four, and Rastriya Janamorcha and Nepal Workers and Peasants Party have one lawmaker each. Five independent lawmakers have also been elected to the HoR.